Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating. The company traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 565615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

GUD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

