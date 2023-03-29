Analysts Offer Predictions for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $740,211.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 248,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,489 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

