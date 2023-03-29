Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $26.89

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.58 on Friday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $370.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

