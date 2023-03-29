Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Target Price at $151.70

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of SITE opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 173.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

