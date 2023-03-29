VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

VICI opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $498,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

