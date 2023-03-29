Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX opened at $54.88 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,021. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

