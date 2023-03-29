Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $22.27

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.27.
LUNMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
LUNMF stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.
Lundin Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
