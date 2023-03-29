Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $67.33

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

