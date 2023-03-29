Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.35. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.