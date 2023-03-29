BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $149.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 6,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 819,945 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in BILL by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 255,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BILL by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.99. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

