Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
