Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

