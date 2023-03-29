Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $982.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.