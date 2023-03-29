Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$49.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$31.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.09 and a twelve month high of C$33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.
