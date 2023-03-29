Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$49.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$31.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.09 and a twelve month high of C$33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,143,401.60. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,143,401.60. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,050.16. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.