TD Securities Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$34.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday.

BDGI stock opened at C$31.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.23. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.09 and a 1 year high of C$33.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at C$456,050.16. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total transaction of C$530,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,143,401.60. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$456,050.16. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

