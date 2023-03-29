Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$76.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$66.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$92.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

