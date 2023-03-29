Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$151.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.95.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$117.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.71.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

