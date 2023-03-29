BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$9.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

TSE CJ opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.77. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.26 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

