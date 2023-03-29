Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.00.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.99.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

