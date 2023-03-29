Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

CVE opened at C$22.77 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.72 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a market cap of C$43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

