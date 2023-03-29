BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$117.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.20.

BRP Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE DOO opened at C$100.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

