Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

