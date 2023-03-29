Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78.
About Freehold Royalties
