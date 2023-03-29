STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

TSE STEP opened at C$3.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.07. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

