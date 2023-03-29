Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.20.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$967.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$11.19 and a one year high of C$17.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.71.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

