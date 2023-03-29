MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

MEG opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.40. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total transaction of C$533,116.72. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

