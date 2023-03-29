Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$84.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.29.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.4 %
TSE:IMO opened at C$66.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.84.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
