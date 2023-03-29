Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$84.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.29.

TSE:IMO opened at C$66.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.84.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.8481203 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

