Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

OBE opened at C$8.61 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.77. The firm has a market cap of C$709.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 69.14% and a net margin of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of C$206.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.8646789 earnings per share for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

