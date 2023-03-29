Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Raised to C$41.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

HPS.A opened at C$36.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.70. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.