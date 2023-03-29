Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) PT Raised to C$41.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
HPS.A opened at C$36.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.70. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79.
About Hammond Power Solutions
