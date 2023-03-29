BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$18.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.98% from the company’s current price.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$11.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$1.41. The company had revenue of C$194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.10 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.8311258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

