International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of IPCO opened at C$13.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.58.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

