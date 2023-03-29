Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.28.

SDE stock opened at C$14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$8.92 and a 1-year high of C$16.04.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

