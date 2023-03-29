Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign Stock Performance

Shares of SRGA stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgalign by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Surgalign by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 310,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Surgalign by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgalign Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

