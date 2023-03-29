CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CorMedix Stock Performance
CRMD opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
