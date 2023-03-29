CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

