Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWAG stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Stran & Company, Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

