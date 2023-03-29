Renalytix (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Renalytix to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renalytix Stock Down 6.9 %

RNLX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Renalytix by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renalytix by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.