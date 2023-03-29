Renalytix (RNLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Renalytix to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Renalytix Stock Down 6.9 %
RNLX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
