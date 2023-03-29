China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About China Automotive Systems

Several research firms recently commented on CAAS. StockNews.com lowered China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

