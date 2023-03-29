P3 Health Partners (PIII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIII stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in P3 Health Partners by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

