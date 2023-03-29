Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $41.44

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

RAPT opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

