Analysts Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $15.65

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playtika by 624.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

