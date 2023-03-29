IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$3.15 Average PT from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

