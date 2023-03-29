Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.15

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

SPB opened at C$10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.56. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.44 and a 1 year high of C$12.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

