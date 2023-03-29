MSP Recovery (LIFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFW opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MSP Recovery has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

