I-Mab (IMAB) to Release Earnings on Friday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in I-Mab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 107,996 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 13,161.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 771,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

