Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price at $38.56

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.