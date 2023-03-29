Brokerages Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $111.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

HEINY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $52.25 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

