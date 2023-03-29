Advent Technologies (ADN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

ADN opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Advent Technologies by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.