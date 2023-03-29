XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 95,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

