Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the February 28th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLO. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 472,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

XLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

