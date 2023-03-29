Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the February 28th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:XLO opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
