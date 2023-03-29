Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Update

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zentek Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZTEK opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Zentek has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Zentek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zentek in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zentek in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zentek during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.