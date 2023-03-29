Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Rises By 90.3%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 3.6 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xunlei Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

