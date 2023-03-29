Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Decreases By 43.8%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONLGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of ZIONL opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONLGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

