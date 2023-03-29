Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Decreases By 43.8%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance
Shares of ZIONL opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.17.
Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (ZIONL)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.