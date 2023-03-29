Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Decreases By 43.8%

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of ZIONL opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 ( NASDAQ:ZIONL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

